First Financial Corp (NASDAQ:THFF) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.91 Per Share

Equities analysts expect First Financial Corp (NASDAQ:THFF) to report $0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for First Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.92 and the lowest is $0.90. First Financial reported earnings of $0.92 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that First Financial will report full year earnings of $3.67 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.65 to $3.68. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.82 to $3.95. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover First Financial.

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $39.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.10 million. First Financial had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 27.15%.

A number of research firms have commented on THFF. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “sell” rating on shares of First Financial in a report on Saturday, June 29th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of First Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in shares of First Financial by 16.1% in the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 76,561 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,074,000 after purchasing an additional 10,632 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its position in shares of First Financial by 33.3% in the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 23,285 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 5,820 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of First Financial by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 87,458 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,511,000 after purchasing an additional 25,278 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in First Financial during the fourth quarter worth $10,312,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in First Financial during the first quarter worth $280,000. 56.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ THFF traded down $0.47 on Friday, hitting $40.43. 507 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,600. The company has a market capitalization of $489.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.23. First Financial has a 52-week low of $37.41 and a 52-week high of $52.52.

About First Financial

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. It offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.

