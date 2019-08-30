First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) Shares Sold by Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. cut its stake in First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,251,242 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 130,100 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in First Financial Bancorp were worth $54,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in First Financial Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in First Financial Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Eagle Ridge Investment Management purchased a new position in First Financial Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp by 21.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,387 shares of the bank’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 1,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp in the second quarter worth $303,000. 74.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First Financial Bancorp alerts:

In other news, insider Richard S. Dennen sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.61, for a total transaction of $128,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 80,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,065,216.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vince Berta purchased 1,500 shares of First Financial Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.45 per share, with a total value of $33,675.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded shares of First Financial Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Financial Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of First Financial Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. First Financial Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.50.

First Financial Bancorp stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,764. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. First Financial Bancorp has a twelve month low of $22.07 and a twelve month high of $31.75.

First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $156.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.34 million. First Financial Bancorp had a net margin of 28.03% and a return on equity of 10.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that First Financial Bancorp will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This is an increase from First Financial Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. First Financial Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 38.60%.

About First Financial Bancorp

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

Further Reading: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC).

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.