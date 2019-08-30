First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) Shares Purchased by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,390 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in First Financial Bancorp were worth $1,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,311,731 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $344,339,000 after buying an additional 735,295 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in First Financial Bancorp by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,383,113 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,399,000 after buying an additional 142,898 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in First Financial Bancorp by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,085,173 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,740,000 after buying an additional 42,890 shares during the last quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC raised its position in First Financial Bancorp by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 307,997 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,410,000 after buying an additional 16,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walthausen & Co. LLC raised its position in First Financial Bancorp by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 302,804 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,285,000 after buying an additional 62,280 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.50% of the company’s stock.

Get First Financial Bancorp alerts:

In related news, insider Richard S. Dennen sold 5,000 shares of First Financial Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.61, for a total transaction of $128,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,641 shares in the company, valued at $2,065,216.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Vince Berta acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.45 per share, for a total transaction of $33,675.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FFBC stock opened at $23.20 on Friday. First Financial Bancorp has a twelve month low of $22.07 and a twelve month high of $31.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.57.

First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. First Financial Bancorp had a net margin of 28.03% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The firm had revenue of $156.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that First Financial Bancorp will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a boost from First Financial Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. First Financial Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 38.60%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FFBC shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of First Financial Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Financial Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded shares of First Financial Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.50.

About First Financial Bancorp

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

Featured Story: What are Bollinger Bands?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC).

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.