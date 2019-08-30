Fintab (FNTB) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $2.00

Fintab (CURRENCY:FNTB) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 30th. Over the last seven days, Fintab has traded down 3.8% against the US dollar. Fintab has a total market cap of $13,091.00 and $2.00 worth of Fintab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fintab token can currently be purchased for about $0.0047 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002664 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010430 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.33 or 0.00232286 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129.55 or 0.01347869 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000650 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000163 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00019051 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $8.77 or 0.00091288 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00021633 BTC.

About Fintab

Fintab launched on December 14th, 2017. Fintab’s total supply is 3,079,387 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,779,387 tokens. Fintab’s official Twitter account is @fintab_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Fintab is /r/FinTab . Fintab’s official message board is steemit.com/@fintab . Fintab’s official website is fintab.io/ico

Buying and Selling Fintab

Fintab can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fintab directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fintab should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fintab using one of the exchanges listed above.

