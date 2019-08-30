Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:FRGI) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:FRGI) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FRGI shares. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from $25.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 10th.

In other Fiesta Restaurant Group news, major shareholder Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought 10,000 shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.99 per share, with a total value of $139,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,168,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,313,358.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FRGI. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 20,025 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 6,275 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 54.4% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 78,217 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after buying an additional 27,547 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 750,558 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,863,000 after buying an additional 195,978 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 605.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 106,024 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after buying an additional 91,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 52.4% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 1,510,790 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $19,852,000 after buying an additional 519,316 shares in the last quarter. 92.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FRGI traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.88. 13,318 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 320,351. Fiesta Restaurant Group has a 12-month low of $8.71 and a 12-month high of $30.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $243.45 million, a PE ratio of 14.79 and a beta of -0.07.

Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). Fiesta Restaurant Group had a negative net margin of 6.92% and a positive return on equity of 6.32%. The firm had revenue of $171.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Fiesta Restaurant Group will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises fast-casual restaurants. It operates its fast-casual restaurants under the Pollo Tropical and Taco Cabana brands. The company's Pollo Tropical restaurants offer fire-grilled and citrus marinated chicken, and other freshly prepared tropical inspired menu items; and Taco Cabana restaurants that provide Mexican inspired food made fresh by hand.

