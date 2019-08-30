Fidelity European Values (LON:FEV) Shares Up 0.6%

Fidelity European Values plc (LON:FEV) shares shot up 0.6% on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 249.69 ($3.26) and last traded at GBX 248 ($3.24), 293,044 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 44% from the average session volume of 522,258 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 246.50 ($3.22).

The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 251.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.90.

Get Fidelity European Values alerts:

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a GBX 2.59 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a yield of 1.03%. Fidelity European Values’s payout ratio is presently 0.19%.

Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity European Values plc is an open-ended equity fund launched and managed by FIL Investment Services (UK) Limited. It is co-managed by FIL Investments International Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Continental Europe. It makes its investments in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More: Compound Interest

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity European Values Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity European Values and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.