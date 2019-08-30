Fetch (FET) 24 Hour Volume Hits $2.79 Million

Fetch (CURRENCY:FET) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 30th. One Fetch token can now be bought for approximately $0.0515 or 0.00000537 BTC on major exchanges including Binance and WazirX. Over the last week, Fetch has traded 20.6% lower against the US dollar. Fetch has a market capitalization of $24.70 million and approximately $2.79 million worth of Fetch was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00040156 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $469.87 or 0.04899470 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001214 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 22.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000247 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000208 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Fetch Token Profile

Fetch is a token. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. Fetch’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 tokens and its circulating supply is 479,425,458 tokens. The Reddit community for Fetch is /r/FetchAI_Community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fetch’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai . Fetch’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai . Fetch’s official website is fetch.ai

Buying and Selling Fetch

Fetch can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance and WazirX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fetch should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fetch using one of the exchanges listed above.

