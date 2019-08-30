Ferguson (OTCMKTS:FERGY) Downgraded by Bank of America

Bank of America downgraded shares of Ferguson (OTCMKTS:FERGY) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

FERGY has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ferguson from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Ferguson from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Ferguson from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Ferguson from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Ferguson from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.75.

OTCMKTS FERGY opened at $7.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.30 and a 200-day moving average of $7.00. Ferguson has a 52-week low of $5.95 and a 52-week high of $8.67.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

