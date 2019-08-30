Federal Home Loan Mortgage (OTCMKTS:FMCC) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2.58

Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp (OTCMKTS:FMCC)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.58 and traded as low as $2.66. Federal Home Loan Mortgage shares last traded at $2.70, with a volume of 964,226 shares changing hands.

Separately, Compass Point started coverage on Federal Home Loan Mortgage in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.38 and a 200-day moving average of $2.58.

Freddie Mac operates in the secondary mortgage market in the United States. The company purchases residential mortgage loans originated by lenders, as well as invests in mortgage loans and mortgage-related securities. It operates in three segments: Single-family Guarantee, Multifamily, and Capital Markets.

