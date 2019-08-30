Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares (OTCMKTS:FRFHF)’s stock price were down 0.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as $439.39 and last traded at $447.55, approximately 1,163 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 10,449 shares. The stock had previously closed at $447.95.

The company has a current ratio of 5.85, a quick ratio of 5.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $12.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $459.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $468.68.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares had a return on equity of 4.58% and a net margin of 4.53%. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company also underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance; develops, produces, markets, and distributes television programs; and franchises, owns, and operates dining restaurants and holiday resorts.

