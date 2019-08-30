Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Shares Bought by Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 700,800 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Fabrinet makes up approximately 3.2% of Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY owned 1.90% of Fabrinet worth $34,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FN. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in Fabrinet by 52.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 956,963 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,532,000 after acquiring an additional 330,086 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 999,623 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,341,000 after acquiring an additional 189,390 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Fabrinet in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,955,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Fabrinet by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,848,772 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $149,162,000 after purchasing an additional 108,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. acquired a new stake in Fabrinet during the second quarter worth approximately $4,848,000. 91.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Fabrinet news, Director David T. Mitchell sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.90, for a total transaction of $1,287,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 73,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,163,789.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 90,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,466,100 in the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of FN stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.26. 5,840 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 549,778. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.99. Fabrinet has a 52-week low of $40.94 and a 52-week high of $62.31.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 19th. The technology company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. Fabrinet had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 15.40%. The company had revenue of $405.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fabrinet will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Fabrinet in a research note on Monday, July 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their price objective on shares of Fabrinet to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fabrinet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Needham & Company LLC set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Fabrinet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Fabrinet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.50.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, packaging, integration, final assembly, and test.

