F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) EVP Thomas Dean Fountain Sells 134 Shares

F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 134 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.08, for a total value of $16,894.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $223,035.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Thomas Dean Fountain also recently made the following trade(s):

Get F5 Networks alerts:

On Wednesday, August 21st, Thomas Dean Fountain sold 134 shares of F5 Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.68, for a total value of $17,377.12.

On Tuesday, August 13th, Thomas Dean Fountain sold 260 shares of F5 Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.50, for a total value of $33,930.00.

On Tuesday, August 6th, Thomas Dean Fountain sold 1,393 shares of F5 Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.94, for a total value of $193,543.42.

Shares of NASDAQ FFIV traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $129.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 675,125. The business’s fifty day moving average is $138.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.41. The company has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.05. F5 Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $121.36 and a twelve month high of $199.71.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The network technology company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $563.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.15 million. F5 Networks had a net margin of 21.03% and a return on equity of 36.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.44 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on FFIV. Goldman Sachs Group cut F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $165.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut F5 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on F5 Networks from $188.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays began coverage on F5 Networks in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised F5 Networks from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.06.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in F5 Networks by 6.1% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 25,128 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $3,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Natixis grew its stake in F5 Networks by 59.1% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 158,205 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $23,039,000 after purchasing an additional 58,788 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC grew its stake in F5 Networks by 9.4% in the second quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 2,837 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in F5 Networks by 63.0% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 175,626 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $25,577,000 after purchasing an additional 67,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in F5 Networks by 20.7% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,636 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

About F5 Networks

F5 Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System (TMOS) that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic from virtually each type of Internet Protocol-enabled application.

Recommended Story: Fibonacci Channel

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.