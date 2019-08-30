F.N.B. Corp (NYSE:FNB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $308.10 Million

Equities research analysts expect F.N.B. Corp (NYSE:FNB) to post $308.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for F.N.B.’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $304.00 million to $313.23 million. F.N.B. posted sales of $309.62 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that F.N.B. will report full-year sales of $1.22 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.24 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.31 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for F.N.B..

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. The firm had revenue of $305.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.58 million. F.N.B. had a net margin of 25.79% and a return on equity of 8.55%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. F.N.B. has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.67.

In other news, Director James D. Chiafullo bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.85 per share, with a total value of $32,550.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 66,847 shares in the company, valued at $725,289.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David L. Motley purchased 2,500 shares of F.N.B. stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.12 per share, for a total transaction of $27,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,320 shares in the company, valued at $403,878.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $66,460. 0.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in F.N.B. by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,323,089 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,739,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481,237 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in F.N.B. by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,383,528 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,293,000 after buying an additional 238,969 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in F.N.B. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. Creative Planning grew its holdings in F.N.B. by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 80,850 shares of the bank’s stock worth $857,000 after buying an additional 6,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in F.N.B. by 74.1% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 110,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,176,000 after buying an additional 47,200 shares in the last quarter. 77.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:FNB traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $10.75. 364,344 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,542,329. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.24. F.N.B. has a 12 month low of $9.35 and a 12 month high of $13.63.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. F.N.B.’s payout ratio is currently 42.48%.

F.N.B. Company Profile

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

