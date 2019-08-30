Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.36 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Extended Stay America’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.35 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.39. Extended Stay America posted earnings per share of $0.39 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Extended Stay America will report full year earnings of $1.05 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.03 to $1.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.96 to $1.19. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Extended Stay America.

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $323.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.12 million. Extended Stay America’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS.

STAY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Extended Stay America from $20.50 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Extended Stay America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Extended Stay America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Extended Stay America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Extended Stay America in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.55.

STAY traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.06. 144,212 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,855,130. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.16. Extended Stay America has a 52-week low of $12.88 and a 52-week high of $20.84.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th.

In related news, insider Jonathan S. Halkyard bought 10,000 shares of Extended Stay America stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.63 per share, with a total value of $146,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin A. Henry sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.86, for a total transaction of $103,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,683 shares in the company, valued at $1,506,346.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Extended Stay America by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,020,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,322,000 after purchasing an additional 37,923 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Extended Stay America in the first quarter worth about $257,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Extended Stay America by 34.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 265,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,761,000 after purchasing an additional 67,398 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Extended Stay America by 25.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 28,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 5,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Extended Stay America in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and manages hotels in the United States. As of February 27, 2018, it had 599 hotels and approximately 66,000 rooms, as well as managed 26 hotels under the Extended Stay America brand. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment.

