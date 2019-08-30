EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $216.42 Million

Wall Street analysts expect EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) to post sales of $216.42 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for EXACT Sciences’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $213.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $221.20 million. EXACT Sciences posted sales of $118.29 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 83%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that EXACT Sciences will report full-year sales of $810.01 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $803.65 million to $825.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.24 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow EXACT Sciences.

EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The medical research company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $199.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.18 million. EXACT Sciences had a negative net margin of 35.43% and a negative return on equity of 28.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.30) EPS.

EXAS has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of EXACT Sciences from $120.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of EXACT Sciences from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price (up from $118.00) on shares of EXACT Sciences in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of EXACT Sciences from $115.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of EXACT Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. EXACT Sciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.80.

EXAS stock traded down $3.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $118.53. 401,898 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,340,555. The company has a market capitalization of $15.41 billion, a PE ratio of -87.15 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. EXACT Sciences has a twelve month low of $53.06 and a twelve month high of $123.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.90.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 9,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.60, for a total value of $1,039,632.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,330,867.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 1,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.93, for a total value of $205,669.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,052,592.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXAS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EXACT Sciences by 2.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,521,644 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,360,016,000 after acquiring an additional 309,043 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in EXACT Sciences by 216.9% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,303,930 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $389,996,000 after buying an additional 2,261,394 shares in the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC grew its holdings in EXACT Sciences by 5.7% during the first quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 2,005,394 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $173,707,000 after buying an additional 107,603 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in EXACT Sciences by 221.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,535,780 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $181,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057,434 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in EXACT Sciences by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,197,840 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $75,583,000 after purchasing an additional 69,128 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

About EXACT Sciences

Exact Sciences Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, focuses on developing products for the early detection and prevention of various cancers in the United States. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer.

