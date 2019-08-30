EveryCoin Price Hits $0.0002 on Top Exchanges (EVY)

EveryCoin (CURRENCY:EVY) traded 29.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 30th. EveryCoin has a total market cap of $1.52 million and approximately $285,030.00 worth of EveryCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, EveryCoin has traded down 40.1% against the dollar. One EveryCoin token can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges including IDAX, LATOKEN and IDCM.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002670 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010433 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.54 or 0.00234666 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $131.41 or 0.01367870 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000661 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00019500 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.90 or 0.00092666 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00021116 BTC.

EveryCoin Profile

EveryCoin ‘s total supply is 88,800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,380,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for EveryCoin is /r/EveryCoinICO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EveryCoin ‘s official Twitter account is @AaronJin20 . EveryCoin ‘s official website is www.everycoin.io

EveryCoin Token Trading

EveryCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDCM, IDAX and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EveryCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EveryCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EveryCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

