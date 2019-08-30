Everipedia Price Hits $0.0022 on Exchanges (IQ)

Everipedia (CURRENCY:IQ) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 30th. During the last seven days, Everipedia has traded 7.1% lower against the dollar. One Everipedia token can now be purchased for $0.0022 or 0.00000023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network, DragonEX, Upbit and Bitfinex. Everipedia has a market capitalization of $10.02 million and $430,129.00 worth of Everipedia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002666 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010458 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $22.40 or 0.00233636 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.99 or 0.01345362 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000655 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000163 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00019259 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.85 or 0.00092307 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00021148 BTC.

Everipedia Profile

Everipedia’s genesis date was July 14th, 2018. Everipedia’s total supply is 9,998,572,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,506,302,133 tokens. Everipedia’s official website is everipedia.org . Everipedia’s official Twitter account is @everipedia and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Everipedia is /r/Everipedia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Everipedia Token Trading

Everipedia can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, BigONE, Upbit, OTCBTC, DragonEX and Bitfinex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everipedia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everipedia should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Everipedia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

