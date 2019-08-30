Evergy (NASDAQ:EVRG) Holdings Lowered by Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. trimmed its stake in shares of Evergy (NASDAQ:EVRG) by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 671,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92,750 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned about 0.28% of Evergy worth $40,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EVRG. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 1,143.0% during the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,278,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094,839 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evergy during the first quarter valued at $46,333,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 565.6% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 863,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,967,000 after purchasing an additional 734,160 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 19.4% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,057,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,523,000 after purchasing an additional 658,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia lifted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 18.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 4,026,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,707,000 after purchasing an additional 631,001 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, EVP Greg A. Greenwood sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.32, for a total transaction of $296,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Heather A. Humphrey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total value of $58,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on EVRG shares. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Evergy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim upped their price target on Evergy from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Evergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Evergy from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Evergy from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Evergy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.71.

NASDAQ:EVRG traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $65.12. 29,428 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,681,791. Evergy has a twelve month low of $54.19 and a twelve month high of $66.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $62.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.27.

Evergy (NASDAQ:EVRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%.

About Evergy

Westar Energy, Inc engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity in Kansas. It provides electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the cities of Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Salina, and Hutchinson. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

