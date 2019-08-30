ETRACS 2xLeveraged Long Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN (NYSEARCA:BDCL) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $13.93

ETRACS 2xLeveraged Long Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN (NYSEARCA:BDCL) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.93 and traded as high as $14.00. ETRACS 2xLeveraged Long Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN shares last traded at $13.97, with a volume of 2,155 shares traded.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.12.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ETRACS 2xLeveraged Long Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN stock. Harvest Investment Services LLC increased its stake in shares of ETRACS 2xLeveraged Long Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN (NYSEARCA:BDCL) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 180,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,125 shares during the period. ETRACS 2xLeveraged Long Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN comprises about 1.5% of Harvest Investment Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Harvest Investment Services LLC owned about 1.33% of ETRACS 2xLeveraged Long Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN worth $2,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

