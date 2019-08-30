Ether Zero (ETZ) Trading Down 30.3% Over Last Week

Ether Zero (CURRENCY:ETZ) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 30th. One Ether Zero coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0401 or 0.00000417 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit, EXX, Cryptopia and DigiFinex. Over the last week, Ether Zero has traded down 30.3% against the dollar. Ether Zero has a total market capitalization of $6.60 million and $509,312.00 worth of Ether Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ether Zero alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $169.56 or 0.01760127 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.45 or 0.00066918 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000019 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About Ether Zero

ETZ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2018. Ether Zero’s total supply is 206,653,836 coins and its circulating supply is 164,624,424 coins. The official message board for Ether Zero is medium.com/@etherzero . Ether Zero’s official Twitter account is @EtherZero_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ether Zero’s official website is etherzero.org

Ether Zero Coin Trading

Ether Zero can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Cryptopia, DigiFinex and EXX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ether Zero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ether Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ether Zero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ether Zero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.