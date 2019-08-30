Ether-1 (ETHO) Price Reaches $0.0065 on Exchanges

Ether-1 (CURRENCY:ETHO) traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 30th. Over the last week, Ether-1 has traded 6.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Ether-1 coin can currently be bought for $0.0065 or 0.00000067 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX, Graviex and Mercatox. Ether-1 has a market capitalization of $221,755.00 and approximately $20,751.00 worth of Ether-1 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ether-1 alerts:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003595 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00062713 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.97 or 0.00322329 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00010281 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000068 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00007461 BTC.

ZMINE (ZMN) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000088 BTC.

VegaWallet Token (VGW) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001298 BTC.

About Ether-1

Ether-1 (ETHO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Ethash

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 11th, 2018. Ether-1’s total supply is 34,362,266 coins. Ether-1’s official website is ether1.org. The Reddit community for Ether-1 is /r/etho1 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ether-1’s official Twitter account is @Ether1Official.

Buying and Selling Ether-1

Ether-1 can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, STEX and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether-1 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ether-1 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ether-1 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ether-1 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ether-1 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.