Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN) Sets New 52-Week Low at $12.88

Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $12.88 and last traded at $12.91, with a volume of 31390 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.26.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Equitrans Midstream in a research note on Monday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $19.00 price objective on Equitrans Midstream and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Equitrans Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Equitrans Midstream in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equitrans Midstream currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.11.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.16.

Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $406.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.30 million.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.36%.

In other news, CFO Kirk R. Oliver bought 13,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.10 per share, for a total transaction of $220,570.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Margaret K. Dorman bought 7,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.11 per share, with a total value of $124,852.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 121,450 shares of company stock valued at $1,956,423.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,848,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,220,000 after acquiring an additional 265,290 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 1,003.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 12,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 11,663 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 225,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,442,000 after acquiring an additional 2,181 shares in the last quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP raised its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 321.2% during the 2nd quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP now owns 595,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,744,000 after acquiring an additional 454,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in Equitrans Midstream during the 2nd quarter valued at $392,000.

Equitrans Midstream Company Profile (NASDAQ:ETRN)

Equitrans Midstream Corp. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of EQT. It doesn’t have business operations. The company was founded on February 21, 2018 and is headquartered in Canonsburg, PA.

