Energycoin (ENRG) Price Hits $0.0017 on Top Exchanges

Energycoin (CURRENCY:ENRG) traded down 8.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 30th. Energycoin has a total market cap of $212,276.00 and $111.00 worth of Energycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Energycoin has traded down 18.3% against the dollar. One Energycoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00013371 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Breakout Stake (BRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000525 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000212 BTC.

HyperStake (HYP) traded down 66% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Energycoin Coin Profile

Energycoin (CRYPTO:ENRG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 29th, 2014. Energycoin’s total supply is 122,325,446 coins. Energycoin’s official website is energycoin.eu . Energycoin’s official Twitter account is @energycoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Energycoin is /r/energycoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Energycoin

Energycoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energycoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Energycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

