Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $15.00 target price on the pipeline company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Energy Transfer LP owns and operates diversified portfolios of energy assets primarily in the United States. The company is a publicly traded limited partnership with core operations which include complementary natural gas midstream, intrastate and interstate transportation and storage assets; crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined product transportation and terminalling assets; NGL fractionation and various acquisition and marketing assets. Energy Transfer LP, formerly known as Energy Transfer Equity L.P., is based in Dallas, United States. “

ET has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Energy Transfer LP Unit from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Energy Transfer LP Unit in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. They set an overweight rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Raymond James reissued an average rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Citigroup set a $20.00 price target on Energy Transfer LP Unit and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $18.00 price target on Energy Transfer LP Unit and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.44.

Shares of ET stock opened at $13.47 on Tuesday. Energy Transfer LP Unit has a 52-week low of $11.68 and a 52-week high of $18.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.69.

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.03). Energy Transfer LP Unit had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 4.99%. The business had revenue of $13.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.49 billion. Energy Transfer LP Unit’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP Unit will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.06%. Energy Transfer LP Unit’s payout ratio is currently 106.09%.

In other Energy Transfer LP Unit news, EVP Thomas P. Mason sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total transaction of $1,047,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael K. Grimm acquired 3,888 shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.14 per share, for a total transaction of $54,976.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,981,000. Frontier Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,209 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 261,315 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,679,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the period. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 29,502 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the period. Finally, GAM Holding AG increased its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 11,904 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.13% of the company’s stock.

About Energy Transfer LP Unit

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services in the United States and China. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and approximately 12,200 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

