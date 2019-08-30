Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $3.91

Energous Corp (NASDAQ:WATT) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.91 and traded as low as $3.49. Energous shares last traded at $3.57, with a volume of 3,636 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WATT. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.25 price objective on shares of Energous in a research report on Saturday, July 20th. ValuEngine raised Energous from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.86.

The company has a market capitalization of $108.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.15.

Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.05. Energous had a negative return on equity of 172.39% and a negative net margin of 11,509.27%. The company had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.12 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Energous Corp will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Cesar Johnston sold 16,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.58, for a total transaction of $60,412.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 303,971 shares in the company, valued at $1,088,216.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian J. Sereda sold 10,313 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.58, for a total value of $36,920.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 159,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $570,601.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,482 shares of company stock valued at $206,612. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Energous during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Brave Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Energous during the first quarter worth approximately $74,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Energous by 155.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 13,421 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Energous by 96.2% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 30,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 14,713 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Energous by 13.6% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 27,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 3,280 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.33% of the company’s stock.

Energous Corporation develops wire-free charging solutions. The company develops WattUp wireless power technology that consists of semiconductor chipsets, software controls, hardware designs, and antennas that enables radio frequency based wire-free charging for electronic devices. It has a collaboration with vivo Global to explore integrating WattUp into smartphone designs that charge wirelessly over-the-air.

