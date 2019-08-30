Energi Tops 1-Day Volume of $579,105.00 (NRG)

Energi (CURRENCY:NRG) traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 29th. Energi has a total market capitalization of $108.67 million and $579,105.00 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Energi has traded 12.3% lower against the US dollar. One Energi coin can currently be bought for $5.40 or 0.00056968 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002686 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010564 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.93 or 0.00231152 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.50 or 0.01344128 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000659 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000163 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00018942 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.73 or 0.00092006 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00022161 BTC.

About Energi

Energi’s genesis date was April 25th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 20,110,041 coins. The Reddit community for Energi is /r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Energi’s official Twitter account is @Energicrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Energi’s official website is www.energi.world

Energi Coin Trading

Energi can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

