Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC) Hits New 1-Year Low at $3.98

Enel Chile SA – (NYSE:ENIC)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.98 and last traded at $4.07, with a volume of 122182 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.11.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.79. The company has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 0.51.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its holdings in Enel Chile by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 6,466,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,908,000 after purchasing an additional 999,946 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Enel Chile by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,182,264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,431,000 after purchasing an additional 56,908 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Enel Chile by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,757,538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,401,000 after purchasing an additional 269,861 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Enel Chile by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,400,406 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,694,000 after purchasing an additional 99,300 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Enel Chile by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 828,880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,962,000 after purchasing an additional 12,063 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.52% of the company’s stock.

Enel Chile SA, an electricity utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Chile. The company operates through Generation Business and Distribution Business segments. It transmits and distributes electricity in 33 municipalities of the Santiago metropolitan region.

