ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA) Shares Up 9.7%

Shares of ENDRA Life Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:NDRA) shot up 9.7% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.74 and last traded at $1.70, 166,368 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 17% from the average session volume of 200,878 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.55.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded ENDRA Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. HC Wainwright started coverage on ENDRA Life Sciences in a report on Monday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on ENDRA Life Sciences in a report on Monday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Dougherty & Co initiated coverage on ENDRA Life Sciences in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $11.40 million, a PE ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 1.43.

ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.03). Sell-side analysts expect that ENDRA Life Sciences Inc will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ENDRA Life Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. ICM Asset Management Inc. WA lifted its position in shares of ENDRA Life Sciences by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. ICM Asset Management Inc. WA now owns 696,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 21,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ENDRA Life Sciences by 109.2% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 28,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 14,930 shares in the last quarter. 17.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ENDRA Life Sciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:NDRA)

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc develops medical imaging technology based on the thermos-acoustic effect that improves the sensitivity and specificity of clinical ultrasound. It offers diagnostic imaging technologies, such as computed tomography, magnetic resonance imaging, and ultrasound that allow physicians to look inside a person's body to guide treatment or gather information about medical conditions, such as broken bones, cancers, signs of heart disease, or internal bleeding.

