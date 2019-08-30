Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) Shares Acquired by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,463,437 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 537,449 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.22% of Enbridge worth $161,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Hanson McClain Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 1,005 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,918 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Lcnb Corp lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 30,021 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,512 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 12,270 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Enbridge stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.40. The company had a trading volume of 268,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,287,656. The company has a market cap of $67.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.16 and its 200-day moving average is $35.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.63. Enbridge Inc has a fifty-two week low of $28.82 and a fifty-two week high of $38.04.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $9.92 billion for the quarter. Enbridge had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 8.16%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.559 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.80%.

In other Enbridge news, insider Albert Monaco acquired 7,848 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.81 per share, with a total value of $390,908.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Enbridge from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.75.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

