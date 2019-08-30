Emphy Trading 13.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days (EPY)

Emphy (CURRENCY:EPY) traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 30th. Emphy has a market capitalization of $86,320.00 and $527.00 worth of Emphy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Emphy has traded 13.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Emphy token can now be bought for about $0.0109 or 0.00000114 BTC on exchanges including IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta).

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.28 or 0.00669794 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00011912 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0790 or 0.00000823 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00016035 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000047 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000606 BTC.

About Emphy

Emphy (EPY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 4th, 2015. Emphy’s total supply is 15,375,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,915,125 tokens. Emphy’s official Twitter account is @EmphyOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Emphy is emphy.io

Emphy Token Trading

Emphy can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emphy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Emphy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Emphy using one of the exchanges listed above.

