Electroneum (ETN) Price Down 8.1% Over Last Week

Electroneum (CURRENCY:ETN) traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 30th. Electroneum has a total market capitalization of $35.25 million and $284,859.00 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Electroneum has traded down 8.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Electroneum coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000037 BTC on major exchanges including TradeOgre, Cryptomate, Cryptohub and Liquid.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000102 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Electroneum Coin Profile

Electroneum (ETN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 3rd, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 9,793,279,789 coins. The Reddit community for Electroneum is /r/Electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Electroneum’s official message board is electroneum.com/blog. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com.

Buying and Selling Electroneum

Electroneum can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitbns, Kucoin, TradeOgre, Liquid, Cryptopia, Cryptomate, Cryptohub and CoinBene. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electroneum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Electroneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

