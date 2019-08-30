Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.10

Eldorado Gold Corp (TSE:ELD) (NYSE:EGO) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $7.10 and traded as high as $12.49. Eldorado Gold shares last traded at $12.32, with a volume of 647,043 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ELD shares. CIBC upgraded shares of Eldorado Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$3.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$10.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Eight Capital boosted their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$6.25 to C$10.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$7.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Friday, July 19th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$10.77 and its 200-day moving average price is C$7.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.24, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.37.

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of gold properties in Turkey, Greece, Brazil, Serbia, Canada, and Romania. The company holds 100% interests in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines in Turkey; Lamaque gold project in Canada; Perama Hill gold-silver project and Sapes in Greece; and Vila Nova iron ore mine and 100% interest in Tocantinzinho gold project in Brazil.

