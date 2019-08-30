Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of ($0.32-0.30) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.34). The company issued revenue guidance of $95-97 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $93.94 million.Elastic also updated its FY 2020 guidance to $-1.4–1.24 EPS.

ESTC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Elastic from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Elastic from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Elastic from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Elastic from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Elastic from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $105.00.

ESTC stock opened at $87.15 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.40. Elastic has a 1-year low of $58.55 and a 1-year high of $104.10. The stock has a market cap of $6.08 billion and a P/E ratio of -48.42.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $89.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.49 million. Elastic’s quarterly revenue was up 58.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Elastic will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Kevin Kluge sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.83, for a total transaction of $5,518,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Shay Banon sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.69, for a total value of $15,938,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,958,440 shares of company stock worth $166,065,906. Insiders own 51.80% of the company’s stock.

Elastic N.V. develops and delivers technology that enables users to search structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily provides Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization.

