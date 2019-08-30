Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.09, Morningstar.com reports. The business had revenue of $89.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.49 million. The business’s revenue was up 58.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Elastic stock opened at $88.76 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.40. The stock has a market cap of $6.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.31. Elastic has a 12-month low of $58.55 and a 12-month high of $104.10.

In other Elastic news, SVP W.H. Baird Garrett sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.27, for a total transaction of $511,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Aaron Katz sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.38, for a total value of $1,205,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,958,440 shares of company stock worth $166,065,906. 51.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in Elastic during the second quarter worth about $2,195,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in Elastic during the first quarter worth about $32,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Elastic during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in Elastic during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Elastic by 9.7% during the second quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 8,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Elastic from $108.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Elastic from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on Elastic from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Elastic from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Elastic from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.00.

About Elastic

Elastic N.V. develops and delivers technology that enables users to search structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily provides Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization.

