Elanco Animal Health (NASDAQ:ELAN) Downgraded by Bank of America to Neutral

Bank of America cut shares of Elanco Animal Health (NASDAQ:ELAN) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Bank of America currently has $30.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a neutral rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. UBS Group raised shares of Elanco Animal Health from a sell rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Elanco Animal Health from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.64.

Elanco Animal Health stock opened at $25.93 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.72. Elanco Animal Health has a fifty-two week low of $25.51 and a fifty-two week high of $37.61.

Elanco Animal Health (NASDAQ:ELAN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $781.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $781.49 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, Director R David Hoover purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.96 per share, with a total value of $404,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael-Bryant Hicks purchased 11,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.65 per share, for a total transaction of $293,949.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,332,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,430,840,000 after acquiring an additional 3,653,638 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,942,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,649,000 after acquiring an additional 2,955,748 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 30,708,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,934,000 after acquiring an additional 100,210 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,483,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,331,000 after acquiring an additional 924,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,019,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,071,000 after acquiring an additional 2,034,373 shares during the last quarter.

