El Paso Electric (NYSE:EE) Receives $55.33 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of El Paso Electric (NYSE:EE) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $55.33.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded El Paso Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded El Paso Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th.

Shares of EE stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $66.70. The stock had a trading volume of 143,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,892. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.57. El Paso Electric has a 1 year low of $47.99 and a 1 year high of $67.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.61.

El Paso Electric (NYSE:EE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $203.08 million during the quarter. El Paso Electric had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 10.39%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that El Paso Electric will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. El Paso Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.09%.

In other El Paso Electric news, Director Eric B. Siegel sold 24,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.38, for a total transaction of $1,599,359.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 57,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,820,169. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen Wertheimer sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.40, for a total value of $1,660,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,376 shares in the company, valued at $1,817,766.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 64,094 shares of company stock worth $4,254,910. Insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of El Paso Electric by 1.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,189,878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $404,820,000 after purchasing an additional 68,066 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of El Paso Electric by 1,211.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 192,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,595,000 after purchasing an additional 177,905 shares during the period. Cowen Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of El Paso Electric in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,884,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of El Paso Electric in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,464,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of El Paso Electric by 5.4% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 49,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,504 shares during the period. 95.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About El Paso Electric

El Paso Electric Co engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in West Texas and southern New Mexico. Its energy sources consist of nuclear fuel, natural gas, coal, wind turbines, and purchased power. The company’s electrical generating facilities include Palo Verde Station, Newman Power Station, Rio Grande Power Station, Four Corners Station, Copper Power Station, and Wind Ranch.

