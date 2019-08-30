Einsteinium Trading 2.4% Higher Over Last Week (EMC2)

Einsteinium (CURRENCY:EMC2) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 30th. Einsteinium has a total market capitalization of $12.83 million and approximately $3.66 million worth of Einsteinium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Einsteinium coin can currently be purchased for $0.0586 or 0.00000610 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Poloniex, Upbit and Bittrex. In the last week, Einsteinium has traded 2.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $64.55 or 0.00671638 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00011894 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0796 or 0.00000828 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00015838 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000047 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000710 BTC.

Einsteinium Coin Profile

EMC2 is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2014. Einsteinium’s total supply is 218,866,388 coins. Einsteinium’s official message board is emc2slack.herokuapp.com . The Reddit community for Einsteinium is /r/einsteinium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Einsteinium’s official Twitter account is @einsteiniumcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Einsteinium is www.emc2.foundation

Buying and Selling Einsteinium

Einsteinium can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Poloniex, Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Einsteinium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Einsteinium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Einsteinium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

