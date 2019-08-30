EIH (LON:EIH) Trading Down 11%

Eih Plc (LON:EIH)’s stock price dropped 11% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.15 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.15 ($0.00), approximately 0 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 30 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.16 ($0.00).

The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 0.15.

About EIH (LON:EIH)

EIH plc is no longer investing. It is a private equity firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. The firm seeks to provide growth capital to emerging companies. It typically invests in life sciences. The firm seeks to invest in India. It also seeks to co-invest alongside investee funds in growth companies.

