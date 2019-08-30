Eguana Technologies (CVE:EGT) Shares Down 15%

Eguana Technologies Inc (CVE:EGT) dropped 15% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09, approximately 175,755 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 89% from the average daily volume of 93,101 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.11 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.66 million and a P/E ratio of -3.57.

Eguana Technologies (CVE:EGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$0.97 million for the quarter.

Eguana Technologies Inc develops, manufactures, and sells advanced power inverters for solar photovoltaic systems, small wind turbines, fuel cells, and energy storage businesses in Europe and North America. The company provides a range of energy storage systems for residential and commercial applications under the Enduro, Evolve, and Elevate brands.

