Edison Nation (NASDAQ:EDNT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Edison Nation Inc (NASDAQ:EDNT) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 3,239,814 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 8,728% from the previous session’s volume of 36,700 shares.The stock last traded at $2.38 and had previously closed at $2.06.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.13.

Edison Nation (NASDAQ:EDNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.97 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Edison Nation stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Edison Nation Inc (NASDAQ:EDNT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.27% of Edison Nation at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Edison Nation Company Profile

Edison Nation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and sells various toy products directly to retailers or direct to consumers via e-commerce in North America, Asia, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Consumer Goods and Packaging Materials. The company produces battery-operated products for theme parks and entertainment venues; and party-related and arts and crafts-related items to retailers.

