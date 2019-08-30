eBitcoin (EBTC) Market Cap Reaches $505,832.00

eBitcoin (CURRENCY:EBTC) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 30th. eBitcoin has a market cap of $505,832.00 and $112.00 worth of eBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One eBitcoin token can currently be bought for about $0.0268 or 0.00000278 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Stocks.Exchange, Mercatox and HitBTC. During the last seven days, eBitcoin has traded down 30% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002664 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010430 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.33 or 0.00232286 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129.55 or 0.01347869 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000650 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000163 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00019051 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $8.77 or 0.00091288 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00021633 BTC.

eBitcoin’s genesis date was September 27th, 2017. eBitcoin’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,897,126 tokens. eBitcoin’s official website is ebitcoin.org . eBitcoin’s official message board is medium.com/@eBTCFoundation . eBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @eBTCFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for eBitcoin is /r/eBTC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

eBitcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Kucoin, HitBTC, Mercatox and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eBitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade eBitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy eBitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

