Eastgroup Properties Inc (NYSE:EGP) Announces 0.72000 Dividend of $0.75

Eastgroup Properties Inc (NYSE:EGP) announced a 0.72000 dividend on Friday, August 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.75 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th.

Eastgroup Properties has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 7 years. Eastgroup Properties has a dividend payout ratio of 62.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Eastgroup Properties to earn $5.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 55.7%.

EGP stock traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $124.52. The stock had a trading volume of 230,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,327. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.15. The stock has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 26.66, a P/E/G ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.80. Eastgroup Properties has a 52-week low of $87.69 and a 52-week high of $125.62.

EGP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Eastgroup Properties from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Eastgroup Properties from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Eastgroup Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.65.

In related news, insider Brent Wood sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.56, for a total transaction of $398,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 93,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,428,474.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David H. Hoster II sold 942 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.83, for a total transaction of $104,401.86. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 174,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,349,588.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,682 shares of company stock valued at $563,717. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Eastgroup Properties Company Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

