Eagle Capital Growth Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as low as $8.13. Eagle Capital Growth Fund shares last traded at $8.13, with a volume of 196 shares trading hands.

Get Eagle Capital Growth Fund alerts:

In other Eagle Capital Growth Fund news, CEO Luke E. Sims sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.72, for a total value of $38,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Eagle Capital Growth Fund stock. Matisse Capital boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF) by 299.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 77,574 shares during the period. Eagle Capital Growth Fund comprises 1.0% of Matisse Capital’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Matisse Capital’s holdings in Eagle Capital Growth Fund were worth $824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity mutual fund launched and managed by Sims Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It makes its investments in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P 500 Index.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Capital Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Capital Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.