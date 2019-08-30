E.On (FRA:EOAN) Given a €9.50 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Barclays set a €9.50 ($11.05) price target on E.On (FRA:EOAN) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a €10.00 ($11.63) target price on shares of E.On and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Macquarie set a €9.70 ($11.28) price target on shares of E.On and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €7.75 ($9.01) price target on shares of E.On and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Nord/LB set a €13.00 ($15.12) price target on shares of E.On and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €10.60 ($12.33) target price on shares of E.On and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. E.On presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €9.91 ($11.52).

FRA:EOAN opened at €8.37 ($9.74) on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is €8.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is €9.49. E.On has a 1-year low of €6.70 ($7.79) and a 1-year high of €10.80 ($12.56).

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Romania, Hungary, the Czech Republic, Sweden, the United States, Poland, Italy, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Energy Networks, Customer Solutions, and Renewables. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and supplies energy solutions to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

