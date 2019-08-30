E.On (FRA:EOAN) Given a €9.50 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Barclays set a €9.50 ($11.05) price target on E.On (FRA:EOAN) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a €10.00 ($11.63) target price on shares of E.On and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Macquarie set a €9.70 ($11.28) price target on shares of E.On and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €7.75 ($9.01) price target on shares of E.On and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Nord/LB set a €13.00 ($15.12) price target on shares of E.On and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €10.60 ($12.33) target price on shares of E.On and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. E.On presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €9.91 ($11.52).

FRA:EOAN opened at €8.37 ($9.74) on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is €8.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is €9.49. E.On has a 1-year low of €6.70 ($7.79) and a 1-year high of €10.80 ($12.56).

About E.On

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Romania, Hungary, the Czech Republic, Sweden, the United States, Poland, Italy, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Energy Networks, Customer Solutions, and Renewables. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and supplies energy solutions to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

