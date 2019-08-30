Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at William Blair

William Blair began coverage on shares of Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) in a report released on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $6.50 price target on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Dynatrace’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.16 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group began coverage on Dynatrace in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Dynatrace in a research note on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Dynatrace in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities began coverage on Dynatrace in a research note on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Macquarie began coverage on Dynatrace in a research note on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dynatrace currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.46.

Shares of NYSE:DT opened at $23.44 on Monday. Dynatrace has a 1-year low of $20.46 and a 1-year high of $27.48.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It offers Dynatrace, a platform for running an enterprise cloud. The company's products include AppMon, Classic Real User Monitoring, Network Application Monitoring, and Synthetic Classic. Its platform allows its customers to modernize and automate IT operations, develop and release software, and enhance user experiences.

