Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group began coverage on shares of Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) in a research note released on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock.

NYSE DT opened at $23.44 on Monday. Dynatrace has a fifty-two week low of $20.46 and a fifty-two week high of $27.48.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It offers Dynatrace, a platform for running an enterprise cloud. The company's products include AppMon, Classic Real User Monitoring, Network Application Monitoring, and Synthetic Classic. Its platform allows its customers to modernize and automate IT operations, develop and release software, and enhance user experiences.

Recommended Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.