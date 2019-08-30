Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) Issues Q3 2020 Earnings Guidance

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) updated its third quarter 2020 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.60-0.80 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.89. The company issued revenue guidance of $820-870 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $881.38 million.Dycom Industries also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.60-0.80 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DY. Craig Hallum reissued an in-line rating and set a $65.00 target price (up previously from $51.00) on shares of Dycom Industries in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dycom Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $68.00 to $64.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Dycom Industries from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $61.63.

Get Dycom Industries alerts:

DY traded up $1.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.14. The company had a trading volume of 10,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,424. Dycom Industries has a 52 week low of $40.06 and a 52 week high of $85.65. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.53.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The construction company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.25. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The firm had revenue of $884.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $857.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Dycom Industries will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

Dycom Industries Company Profile

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers various specialty contracting services, including program management, engineering, construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

Recommended Story: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for Dycom Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dycom Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.