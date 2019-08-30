Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) Shares Sold by Sun Life Financial INC

Sun Life Financial INC decreased its holdings in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 52.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,257 shares during the quarter. Sun Life Financial INC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $577,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 2.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,544,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,459,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274,643 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,951,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $771,079,000 after purchasing an additional 750,534 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 19.7% in the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,394,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $395,511,000 after purchasing an additional 724,378 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 48,409.6% in the second quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 529,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,700,000 after purchasing an additional 528,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 52.2% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,354,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $119,508,000 after purchasing an additional 464,779 shares in the last quarter. 60.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Lloyd M. Yates sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.81, for a total value of $1,816,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,737,194.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.05, for a total value of $154,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $445,325.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,932 shares of company stock valued at $1,992,067. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DUK traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $92.94. 93,907 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,849,455. Duke Energy Corp has a 12-month low of $78.00 and a 12-month high of $93.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $67.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.12.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 13.23%. Duke Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. Research analysts expect that Duke Energy Corp will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.945 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is presently 80.08%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DUK. KeyCorp began coverage on Duke Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $90.00 target price on Duke Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Duke Energy from $99.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.14.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

