DubaiCoin One Day Trading Volume Reaches $190.00 (DBIX)

DubaiCoin (CURRENCY:DBIX) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 30th. DubaiCoin has a total market cap of $376,777.00 and $190.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DubaiCoin has traded 8.5% lower against the US dollar. One DubaiCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0884 or 0.00000924 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, HitBTC and Cryptopia.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DubaiCoin alerts:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00022184 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00011443 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00011769 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00029512 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005843 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00013533 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 33% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000280 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000657 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000126 BTC.

DubaiCoin Coin Profile

DubaiCoin (DBIX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 4,263,172 coins. The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . DubaiCoin’s official website is www.arabianchain.org

DubaiCoin Coin Trading

DubaiCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, HitBTC and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DubaiCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DubaiCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DubaiCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DubaiCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DubaiCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.