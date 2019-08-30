DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, 24/7 WallStreet reports. The brokerage currently has $145.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Bank of America dropped their price target on DTE Energy from $124.00 to $122.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Mizuho initiated coverage on DTE Energy in a research report on Monday, August 12th. They set a neutral rating and a $131.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $131.00 price target on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on DTE Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set an overweight rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered DTE Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. DTE Energy presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $128.64.

NYSE DTE opened at $129.98 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $23.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $129.15 and its 200-day moving average is $126.32. DTE Energy has a one year low of $106.41 and a one year high of $132.09.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 8.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.945 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is presently 60.00%.

In related news, Chairman Gerard M. Anderson sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.02, for a total transaction of $1,472,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 80,406 shares in the company, valued at $10,293,576.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Mark W. Stiers sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total value of $1,310,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 17,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,241,541. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DTE. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in DTE Energy by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,203,264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,711,474,000 after purchasing an additional 272,213 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in DTE Energy by 7.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,596,423 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,994,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047,518 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in DTE Energy by 2.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,470,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $315,960,000 after purchasing an additional 52,102 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in DTE Energy by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,344,758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $258,174,000 after purchasing an additional 150,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in DTE Energy by 8.7% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,858,705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $237,706,000 after purchasing an additional 148,475 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.05% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

